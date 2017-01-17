American workers place their faith in Trump - but can he deliver?

Ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, ITV News has travelled across the US to find out Americans' hopes and fears of a Donald Trump presidency.

Donald Trump at a factory Credit: AP

In two short conversations on a rainy morning in Indiana, I was given a perfect insight into the enigma that is Donald Trump - and the level of expectation he's placed upon himself. The first chat was was with a woman called Julie Meadows, she works on the assembly line at a factory in Indianapolis. Last year, Julie was told that she'd lose her job because production was moving to Mexico. But Donald Trump flew into town, lobbied her bosses, and the plans were quickly scrapped.

Factory workers in Indianapolis are thrilled at the prospect of a Trump presidency. Credit: ITV News

Julie sees him as her saviour and she reckons this is just the start. "I think it's awesome, he's proving he's looking out for the American people," she told me. It's easy to see why Julie adores Mr Trump, and, she says, most of her colleagues feel the same. But then I spoke to Chuck Jones, the leader of her union. He's been around long enough to know a snake oil salesman when he sees one, and he reckons he's looking at one now.