Apple to raise price of UK apps following drop in value of pound

Apple is hiking the price of its apps in the UK after a fall in the value of the pound following Brexit. The changes mean apps which previously cost 79p will now increase to 99p. The price will now numerically match those in the US, where programmes cost $0.99.

The pound has fallen by 18.5% against the US dollar since Britain's decision to leave the EU back in June, and now stands at $1.22. The new prices are expected to come into force within the next week. "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes and the cost of doing business," an Apple spokesman. "These factors vary from region to region and over time."

