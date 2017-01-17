Brexit Britain: What did people make of Theresa May's speech?

Video reports by Ben Chapman and Emily Morgan

Last year's EU referendum split the country down the middle. Seven months on, the divide in opinion on Theresa May's major Brexit speech was no less stark. In the Nottinghamshire town of Mansfield, 71% of people who voted wanted Brexit. The prime minister revealed on Tuesday that Britain would be leaving the European single market. On Mansfield market, they say leaving the single market is what they wanted in the first place.

In Mansfield, 71% of people voted to leave the EU.

"Why can't we trade with the rest of the world, why do we have to join a club?" one shopper told ITV News. "I think that Britain can be great again on its own", said another. At one clothing company, they believe Brexit brings opportunity to sell Britain to the world. The boss of P&P Clothing said clarity and optimism from Theresa May is long overdue. "We've had pretty well silence for the last six months and the negative comments have been coming from all over the place," said Paul Ingham. He added: "Let's hope that what Theresa said today that we can use that and get behind her."

P&P Clothing in Mansfield, where some are concerned MPs won't approve the final deal.

But some are still weary that Brexit won't happen. Mrs May confirmed on Tuesday that the final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament. And that's got some worried. "If the MPs do what the constituents want, that's fine. If the MPs do what the MPs want, different story," said one worker. The standpoint couldn't be more different 100 miles away in Cambridge. Here, voters overwhelmingly want to stay in the EU. Seventy-four per cent of those who turned out to vote on June 23 backed Remain.

The majority of people in Cambridge voted to remain in the EU.

Mrs May said on Tuesday that she wanted to remain part of the customs union with the remaining 27 EU states, but said she had an "open mind" over whether this would be through associate membership of the customs union or through some other arrangement. And in the city's high tech companies, there is concern. Encocam, which makes crash test trolleys, exports 80% of its goods. Its managing director fears leaving the customs union could mean crippling tariffs. "Three-and-a-half per cent, four per cent extra, that we would either have to charge our customers or absorb that will affect either the size of our market access or it will affect our profits," said Mike Ashmead.

Encocam, based in Cambridge, makes crash test trolleys.

In Trinity College, students were not impressed with the prime minister's plans. "Theresa May's speech today obviously shows that she's taking a hard line on Brexit and I think that could be seen as her pandering to the far right of her party," said one. One research scientist at the university is concerned her industry could suffer a major skills shortage.

Professor Ottoline Leyser is worried about the impact of Brexit.

Professor Ottoline Leyser, Director of the Sainsbury Laboratory, said: "If the government is really serious about this being the best place to do research and for innovation, they are going to have to allow very free movement of those bright minds that we need to fuel that process." Mrs May has appealed to 'Leavers' and 'Remainers' to set aside their differences and come together. But there is a long way to go before everyone agrees that Brexit is right for Britain.