- ITV Report
British satellite will make weather forecasts more accurate and useful
- Video report ITV News Science Correspondent Alok Jha
A British built satellite is set to revolutionise weather forecasts by making them more accurate and useful.
The Aeolus satellite will map the earth's atmosphere in a way that no other instrument in space has done before.
It will improve our knowledge of weather phenomena, from global warming to the effects of pollution.
After more than 15 years of work, it will spend its last few days in the UK before being shipped abroad in isolation next week.
Aeolus launches later this year and will orbit earth and will use new technology in the form of lasers to measure wind speeds and what the weather is doing across the globe.
Dr Ralph Cordey, head of earth observation for Aibus, said: "As weather systems come across the Atlantic, it's really important to pin down what;s going on in the winds and a mission like Aeolus gives the chance to do that a few days in advance."
Its mission will last for three years, during which time it will orbit the earth 17,000 times.
It will collect more data in a week than has ever been recorded so far about the earth's winds.