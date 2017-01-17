Call to ban unpaid internships to improve access to top jobs

Unpaid internships should be banned to prevent young people missing out on jobs in top professions, a new report has said.

The report by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on social mobility calls on more work to be done on giving teenagers key skills - such as confidence and teamwork - that are needed in the workplace.

It says "significant barriers" are preventing youngsters from getting jobs in top professions, such as law, journalism and medicine.

They also call for employers to use "contextual recruitment" to hire candidates on the achievements they gained given their background - for example if they came from a disadvantaged neighbourhood or under-performing school.