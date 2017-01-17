Cancer survivor makes no bones about giving amputated foot own Instagram account

A young women who had to have her foot amputated after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer has put a positive spin on things by creating an Instagram account for her missing body part.

The images show her foot in various locations, sticking out of the sand on the beach, playing golf and in one photo dangling tantalisingly in front of a dog.

Kristi Loyall from Yukon in Oklahoma was diagnosed with an epithelioid sarcoma in her right foot in April last year and had to have the limb amputated to save her life.

But after the operation she realised just how attached she had been to her foot and convinced doctors to let her have it back.