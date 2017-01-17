- ITV Report
Cancer survivor makes no bones about giving amputated foot own Instagram account
A young women who had to have her foot amputated after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer has put a positive spin on things by creating an Instagram account for her missing body part.
The images show her foot in various locations, sticking out of the sand on the beach, playing golf and in one photo dangling tantalisingly in front of a dog.
Kristi Loyall from Yukon in Oklahoma was diagnosed with an epithelioid sarcoma in her right foot in April last year and had to have the limb amputated to save her life.
But after the operation she realised just how attached she had been to her foot and convinced doctors to let her have it back.
The foot was returned a month later in a biohazard bag and Kristi sent it off to have the bones cleaned, whitened and wired together.
Since then the 25-year-old has posted a series of humorous images on her 'One Foot Wander' Instagram account showing herself footloose and fancy-free since the operation.
And if the comments on the account are anything to go by, her positive attitude has been an inspiration to many.
Kristi has been fitted for a prosthetic leg and her scans show she is now cancer free.
Despite the upbeat way she has treated her situation, however, the ordeal has taken its toll financially, leading a friend to set up an online appeal to raise funds to help her.
