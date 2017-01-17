Intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to be freed in five months

Chelsea Manning will be freed in five months after US President Barack Obama reduced her remaining prison sentence for leaking classified government documents to Wikileaks.

Manning was convicted following the huge American military and diplomatic information leak and was sentenced to 35 years in 2013.

Mr Obama has said she will be freed on May 17, 2017, instead of her scheduled release in 2045.

The White House has denied claims her release has been influenced by WikiLeaks or its owner Julian Assange.

On Monday, WikiLeaks appealed to Barack Obama to release Manning, so she could "expose war crimes and corruption under Trump".