Donald Trump mistakenly tweets high praise for Ivanka from Brighton

Donald Trump misdirected his 20.1 million followers to Ivanka Majic's account. Credit: AP/Twitter

A council worker from Brighton has been inundated with messages after Donald Trump's bungled attempt to praise his daughter on Twitter was shared around the world. The US president-elect mistakenly retweeted a compliment meant for Ivanka Trump after a CNN programme on his daughter.

But a gap in the Twitter handle meant Trump misdirected his 20.1 million followers to UK-based Ivanka Majic, who uses the @ivanka Twitter handle and is vehemently opposed to his presidency. After waking up to a deluge of notifications, the Labour-supporting Ms Majic told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "My politics couldn't be further from Donald Trump." She added: "Rather than be concerned at the spaces he puts in his tweets I'm more concerned by the stance that he takes on climate change."

Ms Majic said she was blissfully unaware her Twitter account was getting global attention through the night - until she turned on her phone. "I am smart enough to switch off my phone and notifications before I get to sleep," she said. She said the messages were a "mixed bag" but played down the impact of any misdirected abuse at America's divisive political family.

"Some people clock quite quickly who I am ... some are rude," she said. "I don't think (I should) take it too seriously." Many though were quicker to highlight Trump's error.

Mark Pygas @MarkPygas Follow @realdonaldtrump @drgoodspine @ivanka I mean, she's probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it's a hell of a story.

Antoinette Mamary @GuitarAnnieM Follow @katiewakeupcall @realdonaldtrump @drgoodspine @ivanka Says the guy that tags a stranger instead of his daughter. Lol

LH @LooHoo2 Follow @dafydddrwg @guitaranniem @katiewakeupcall @realdonaldtrump @drgoodspine @ivanka I can't stop laughing!

Ms Majic said she was used to being mistaken for the tycoon's daughter and revealed she took advantage of it during the presidential election campaign.

Ivanka Majic has urged Ivanka Trump to challenge her father's stance on climate change. Credit: AP

"It's not a new thing - I've had the @ivanka handle a long time," she said. "During the election I had a Twitter box encouraging people to vote for Hillary." Ms Majic joked she was considering ending the @ivanka handle after Trump's election victory in November.

Ivanka Majic @ivanka Follow I might have to retire my twitter account. Not sure what's worse, the abuse or the congratulations.

A month later she cited another famous case of Twitter mistaken identity - the abuse directed at civilian John Lewis - to urge Ivanka Trump to challenge her father's claims of a climate change "hoax".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.