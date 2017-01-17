easyJet flight diverted over 'severe turbulence' fears

An easyJet flight was forced to divert over fears that turbulence had damaged the plane.

Flight EZY5163 set off from Gatwick airport at 7.30am and was due to land in Almería, Spain, at 11.15am local time.

However, aviation website AIRLIVE.net said it then had to divert to nearby Malaga due to "possible damage from severe turbulence".

The plane spent just under an hour on the tarmac in Malaga while engineers checked for any damage but it has since been given the all clear to carry on its journey to Almería.