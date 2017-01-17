- ITV Report
easyJet flight diverted over 'severe turbulence' fears
An easyJet flight was forced to divert over fears that turbulence had damaged the plane.
Flight EZY5163 set off from Gatwick airport at 7.30am and was due to land in Almería, Spain, at 11.15am local time.
However, aviation website AIRLIVE.net said it then had to divert to nearby Malaga due to "possible damage from severe turbulence".
The plane spent just under an hour on the tarmac in Malaga while engineers checked for any damage but it has since been given the all clear to carry on its journey to Almería.
easyJet confirmed that a "precautionary alert" had been sparked after the aircraft travelled through an area of turbulence over Spain.
“The aircraft landed routinely and did not declare an emergency or request an expedited landing. Engineers attended the aircraft and it has now continued to Almeria," a spokesperson told ITV News.
“We would like to apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by the diversion and subsequent delay.
“The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers guidelines.”