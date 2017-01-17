- ITV Report
Four mount new Brexit challenge - but judge says they can remain anonymous
Four people are mounting a new Brexit challenge in the High Court - but the public are not allowed to know who they are.
A judge said those bringing the case can remain anonymous after they expressed fears for their safety if their identities were revealed.
At the moment the four are being referred to only as W,L, T and B in case listings.
Ministers are still waiting for Supreme Court justices to rule on a Brexit challenge spearheaded by businesswoman Gina Miller.
Mrs Miller was subjected to torrents of online abuse - and even rape and death threats.
She said: "I do not and will not let other people bring me down. I believe that level of abuse means I am doing something right."
Mr Justice Cranston, presiding over the new hearing, said the four had mounted a "very strong case" for anonymity.
But a reporter covering the hearing said barring journalists from identifying the four would undermine the open justice principle, and suggested editors should be given the chance to study anonymity arguments in detail before deciding whether they wanted to mount a challenge.
The judge said he was concerned that media organisations had not been properly notified of the application for anonymity, and editors should be given the opportunity to challenge it.