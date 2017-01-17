Four mount new Brexit challenge - but judge says they can remain anonymous

Four people are mounting a new Brexit challenge in the High Court - but the public are not allowed to know who they are.

A judge said those bringing the case can remain anonymous after they expressed fears for their safety if their identities were revealed.

At the moment the four are being referred to only as W,L, T and B in case listings.

Ministers are still waiting for Supreme Court justices to rule on a Brexit challenge spearheaded by businesswoman Gina Miller.

Mrs Miller was subjected to torrents of online abuse - and even rape and death threats.