Gary: The city America - and Donald Trump - left behind

Ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, ITV News has travelled across the US to find out Americans' hopes and fears of a Donald Trump presidency.

Gary, Indiana is a cautionary tale for Americans placing their absolute faith in the man about to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Donald Trump vowed to make the down-on-its-luck former steel city great again during his bid to win one of two casino licences in 1994.

The New York mogul wooed local and state officials with a bold pledge to transform it into the "Hollywood of the mid-west".

He promised to pour millions into its shattered economy, renovate the crumbling hotel opposite city hall and create well-paid jobs for its mostly black population.

Trump even suggested he could lure Michael Jackson back to his birthplace to perform.

Star-struck gaming officials were seduced by the billionaire's pitch and took a gamble on him.