- ITV Report
Inflation set to reach two year high as petrol and food prices surge
Higher food and petrol prices are expected to send inflation to its highest level in over two years when official figures are released later today.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation is forecast to hit 1.4% in December - up from 0.9% in October and 1.2% in November.
It would mark the highest rate of inflation in 28 months - since August 2014, when CPI reached 1.5%, according to the Office of National Statistics.
Experts say the higher cost of food and fuel prices are likely to be the largest contributor behind the increased CPI figure.
Earlier this month, it was announced petrol and diesel prices rose by about 3p per letre in December - their highest average figure since July 2015.
Meanwhile food prices have increased as supermarkets started to pass on the rising cost of imported goods affected by the falling value of the pound.
Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "Last week's series of above-expectations earnings reports from supermarkets suggests that they have passed higher costs onto consumers successfully.
He also warned: "Inflation will take even bigger upward steps over the coming months as the anniversary of sharp falls in commodity prices is reached and retailers pass on hefty increases in import prices to consumers."