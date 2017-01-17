Inflation set to reach two year high as petrol and food prices surge

Higher food and petrol prices are expected to send inflation to its highest level in over two years when official figures are released later today.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation is forecast to hit 1.4% in December - up from 0.9% in October and 1.2% in November.

It would mark the highest rate of inflation in 28 months - since August 2014, when CPI reached 1.5%, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Experts say the higher cost of food and fuel prices are likely to be the largest contributor behind the increased CPI figure.