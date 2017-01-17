Instagram launches live video in UK

Instagram has launched live video in the UK.

The new feature was first available in the US in November but has now been rolled out to the UK as well as Germany, France, Brazil, Canada and Japan

Like Facebook and Twitter, it enables users to broadcast as well as watch live streams on the app for the first time.

Instagram said the videos give the Instagram community "another way to connect with friends and followers, in the moment, and in a fun, low-pressure way".

Each broadcast automatically disappears as soon as a recording finishes, and users have the option to disable comments on their broadcasts.

Last week the photo sharing service revealed that 150 million people use the Stories feature of Instagram every day.

Stories enables users to create a collection of photo and videos over a 24-hour period.