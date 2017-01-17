Man jailed for selling monkey heads and pickled lizards online

A "prolific" trader who illegally sold monkey heads and pickled lizards online has been jailed after an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Daniel Stocks, 42, who also ran a legitimate website selling fake shrunken heads and masks made from animal flesh, also used eBay to sell prohibited taxidermy on a shop called Killer Curios UK.

He was sentenced to six months in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to four charges relating to trade in specimens.

The monkey parts, hornbill skull, chameleon and leopard cat specimens in his possession were confiscated.