A huge alligator has been caught on camera taking a stroll in Florida.

The gator, which has been nicknamed "Humpback", was spotted at a nature reserve in Polk County.

Local resident Kim Joiner captured Humpback leisurely walking across her path.

It is thought the animal is around 14ft long.

The largest alligator ever caught was 15ft and 9ins long and weighed a whopping 72 stone.