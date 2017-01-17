Nicola Sturgeon: Second Scottish independence referendum 'even more likely' after May's Brexit speech

A second Scottish independence referendum is "even more likely" after Theresa May's Brexit speech, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister accused the prime minister of pursuing the "entirely the wrong direction for the country", as she blamed the "obsessions" of the Tory right wing for Mrs May's "hard Brexit approach".

Ms Sturgeon also said there was "no evidence" that "Scotland's interests and Scotland's voice" are "playing any part in the prime minister's decision-making process".

On Tuesday Mrs May outlined her 12 priorities for the government's Brexit negotiations - and revealed her plans for Britain to be a "truly global" trading nation cannot allow the UK to remain in the European single market.