Pakistan woman given death sentence for burning daughter alive

A woman in Pakistan has been handed the death sentence after she burned her daughter alive in what has been termed an "honour killing" incident.

Perveen Rafique told a court in Lahore that she killed her daughter for "bringing shame to her family", a police spokeswoman said.

Her son Ahmer Rafique was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the crime.

Zeenat Rafique, 18, was strangled and set alight by her mother and brother in June 2016 after she eloped without their consent.

Rafique had been living with her new husband for a month before she went back home in the hope of a reconciliation with her family.

When she arrived, her mother and brother tied her to a bed, poured gasoline over her and set her on fire.

Perveen turned herself in to the authorities but did not say she regretted or was sorry for her actions.

Under new laws that took effect in October, neither Perveen nor Ahmed will be eligible for pardon, even if forgiven by another member of the family.

Prior to this, murderers could walk free in many instances where the family forgives them, but now they will face a minimum of 25 years in jail.