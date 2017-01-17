Police find body in search for missing woman

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman who was last seen over a year ago have found a body.

Police believe the body is that of Victoria Cherry, 44, from Fulwood, Lancashire, who was discovered at a property in Bolton on Monday.

Ms Cherry was last seen in October 2015.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said the body was discovered after the earlier arrest of a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The spokesman said: "Officers investigating the disappearance of Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, who had not been seen since October 2015, searched a property on Toronto Street, Bolton.

"Following the search, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and after further enquiries, officers found a body at the address.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place but officers believe it is the body of Victoria Cherry."

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Crompton of GMP's Serious Crime Division urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "We are continuing to support Victoria's family as they deal with this devastating news.

"The arrested man remains in custody but I'm urging anyone with any information that would help our enquiries to get in touch.

"If you have information about Victoria's whereabouts since her disappearance in 2015 or if you hold any information about the events leading up to our discovery, please contact us as a matter of urgency."