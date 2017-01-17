Puppy swallows eight-inch kitchen knife and survives

Macie is 'healing well' after her surgery to remove the life-threatening blade. Credit: Sandy Young/PDSA/PA

A 12-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier survived swallowing an 8in (20cm) kitchen knife - because she ingested the handle-end first. The vet who delivered life-saving emergency surgery said: "The blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries." Macie's owner Irene Paisley had rushed the family's new dog to a PDSA emergency out-of-hours vet service when she began choking after making a "squeaking sound" before being sick. X-rays showed the knife lodged in the puppy's intestines, with the tip of the blade still in her gullet.

X-ray images showed the full blade through Macie's stomach and intestines. Credit: PDSA/PA

PDSA vet Emily Ronald said: "I've never seen an X-ray like Macie's. She was extremely lucky to survive. Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first."

Ms Paisley said Macie had begun to bleed through the nose when she arrived at the vets and "couldn't believe it" when she was told her pet had swallowed a knife. Macie's emergency surgery meant a sleepless night for Ms Paisley, her partner and four children as they waited at home for news.

PDSA vet Emily Ronald delivered the life-saving surgery on Macie. Credit: Sandy Young/PDSA/PA