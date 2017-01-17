Royals: London Marathon 2017 to be 'Mental Health Marathon'

Prince William has said this year's London Marathon will be known as the Mental health Marathon.

400 people will run for mental health charity Heads Together, which was set up by William, his wife Kate and brother Prince Harry.

Giving a speech about the next phase of their campaign, William said: "It is our ambition to make this year's Virgin Money London Marathon the Mental Health Marathon."

He added it was a "major opportunity to help change the conversation in mental health" and "get people talking."

"And for that, we really need your help," he said.