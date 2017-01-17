- ITV Report
Royals: London Marathon 2017 to be 'Mental Health Marathon'
Prince William has said this year's London Marathon will be known as the Mental health Marathon.
400 people will run for mental health charity Heads Together, which was set up by William, his wife Kate and brother Prince Harry.
Giving a speech about the next phase of their campaign, William said: "It is our ambition to make this year's Virgin Money London Marathon the Mental Health Marathon."
He added it was a "major opportunity to help change the conversation in mental health" and "get people talking."
"And for that, we really need your help," he said.
The Duchess of Cambridge said many people were "suffering in silence".
"William, Harry and I have been very privileged to witness in the course of our work countless examples of simple conversations changing lives. This is the first step on a path to recovery."
She revealed just last week she heard from one mother who said talking to a support worker was "in her own words, 'like medicine'".
The royal trio and other speakers will preview some of the themes and initiatives people can expect to see in the months ahead.
The main goal of the campaign - in the run up to the marathon - will be to show people how important it is to start a conversation.
This can be with a friend, family member, colleague, or a professional when dealing with a mental health challenge.