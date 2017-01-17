Russia hopes for greater US 'cooperation' on Syria when Donald Trump takes office

Russia's foreign minister has said he hopes there will be greater cooperation between Moscow and the US on Syria once Donald Trump takes over as president.

Sergei Lavrov welcomed a commitment by Mr Trump to fight international terrorism and said he hoped the Trump administration would accept an invitation to peace talks on the Syrian conflict scheduled for 23 January.

The talks are due to take place in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

He said "we hope that the new administration will be able to accept [the invitation]" adding that the Astana talks will offer "the first opportunity to discuss a more efficient fight against terrorism in Syria".

Under Barack Obama the US has pressed for a resolution on Syria, but has been left at loggerheads with Russia which backs President Bashar Assad.