Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 ends

A three-year search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has ended without any trace of the aircraft, authorities have announced.

The Boeing 777 was on its way from Kuala Lumpar to Hong Kong on March 8, 2014, when it disappeared from radar screens with 239 passengers and crew on board.

Its disappearance sparked the most expensive and complex search operation in aviation history.

A Joint Agency Coordination Centre in Australia, which has helped lead the $160 million deep-sea hunt alongside partners in China and Malaysia, said the search has been suspended after crews finished their final sweep of the 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) search area.

In a joint-statement, they said: "Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting-edge technology, as well as modelling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft.