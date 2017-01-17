Theresa May Brexit speech: PM confirms single market exit and final Parliament vote on deal

Theresa May confirmed her priority for Brexit was to negotiate an end to Britain's membership of the single market. Credit: PA

Theresa May has said her plans for Britain to be a "truly global" trading nation cannot allow the UK to remain in the European single market. In her clearest statement yet on her Brexit plans, the prime minister confirmed the final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament. She outlined her 12 priorities for negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union and confirmed she will seek an end to the country's existing trading arrangements. Mrs May said Britain would aim instead to achieve the "greatest possible access" to the single market - the tariff-free EU trading bloc that demands free movement of people - "on a reciprocal basis" through a "bold new free trade agreement".

Mrs May also said she wanted to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states. But she said she had an "open mind" over whether it would be through associate membership of the Customs Union - which secures free trade between the EU states - or through another arrangement. Mrs May outlined her 12-point plan which she said would provide a "framework" for Brexit negotiations:

Certainty wherever possible

Control of our own laws

Strengthening the United Kingdom

Maintaining the common travel area with Ireland

Control of immigration

Rights for EU nationals in Britain and British nationals in the EU

Enhancing rights for workers

Free trade with European markets

New trade agreements with other countries

A leading role in science and innovation

Cooperation on crime, terrorism and foreign affairs

A phased approach delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit

Mrs May declared her dozen objectives add up to "one big goal: a new, positive and constructive partnership between Britain and the European Union". She confirmed she did not want the UK to be "half-in, half-out" of the EU after the divorce negotiations, nor seek "to hold on to bits of membership" to achieve a "partial" or "associate" membership of the EU.

The prime minister's key speech was watched closely for an indication she is ready to commit to a hard Brexit. Mrs May's audience at London's Lancaster House included diplomats from EU states as she made an address that will be examined closely by politicians, businesses, unions and voters. Mrs May said her vision of post-Brexit Britain is for "a great, global trading nation" that will be "more outward-looking than ever before" while remaining "the best friend and neighbour" to the 27 EU member states.

Theresa May said she will seek a 'new and equal partnership' with the EU.

She said it was overwhelmingly in the UK's interests that the EU should succeed - but made it clear she was committed to securing a trading arrangement unlike anything currently in existence with any other nation.

We seek a new and equal partnership - between an independent, self-governing, Global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave. The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do. – Prime Minister Theresa May