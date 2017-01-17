Theresa May sets out her Brexit priorities - some are more important than others

Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: PA

In a speech Theresa May made before the referendum she argued that Britain would be better off inside the single market, this morning she spelled out her belief that we can thrive outside it. The prime minister plans to lead Britain out of the single market, out of the custom union and will instead pursue an "bold, ambitious" free-trade deal with the aim of ensuring business continues to flow "as freely as possible" with the EU. The 27 countries that make-up the European Union are currently Britain's largest, closest and most important trading partner. That much all parties acknowledge.

Theresa May concedes that any settlement that damages trade with the EU will hurt our prosperity, but she argues such an outcome would make the other EU nations poorer too and she is therefore confident that a deal which preserves tariff, tax and quota-free access to the single market can be thrashed out over the next two years. But such an agreement will come at a price and Theresa May wasn't clear what Britain is willing to offer the EU in return. She suggested a contribution to the EU budget might be "appropriate" but the "huge sums" paid currently would end. The vagueness here leaves room for manoeuvre.

The "four freedoms" are not acceptable. Indeed, it would appear that there are some "red lines" that may make such a deal impossible. Today, Theresa May made clear what she has repeatedly hinted: immigration trumps trade. She listed her priorities in the months ahead but some are more important than others: controls on immigration are non-negotiable and there will be an end to the jurisdiction of the European Courts of Justice. British businesses have said they require the same rules of engagement with the EU as they have now. It's pretty obviously they won't get them. The prime minister said highly-skilled EU immigrants will be welcome, the low-skilled will not.

The CBI called for Theresa May to guarantee the right of the two million EU citizens who live and work in Britain to remain here, the PM said she'd try to - but that's some way short of a commitment. May did commit to a period of "planned process of implementation" to help Britain adapt as Britain moves from European Union "member" to EU "partner" from March 2019 onward, but she didn't say how long this period would last or which sectors it will apply to. Negotiation and compromise lies ahead. What we heard today was not a plan for Brexit but more of an ambition. May is banking on the other EU members being reasonable, realising that our fortunes are interlinked and respecting the will of the British people. She has a point but Brexit poses an existential threat to the EU so that logic only carries so far. May wants to leave the single market but retain access to it, it's not obvious what terms the EU will demand in return and, as she acknowledged in her speech in April, the EU will probably hold the whip hand in talks.

In a stand-off between Britain and the EU, 44 per cent of our exports is more important to us than eight per cent of the EU’s exports is to them... It is not clear why other EU member states would give Britain a better deal than they themselves enjoy. – Theresa May, April 25th 2016