Thomas Cook implements emergency plans to bring tourists home from Gambia

The holiday company said it will operate an additional schedule of flights to from the capital Banjul on Wednesday to bring 985 package holiday customers back to the UK.

Thomas Cook is implementing emergency plans to return 1,000 UK customers from Gambia following a change in Foreign Office advice.

We've cancelled all flights to The Gambia until the 20th January due to a change in FCO advice. Full details here: https://t.co/G1gN9QwGEr

They said: "We will operate a programme of additional flights into Banjul airport over the next 48 hours to bring the 985 UK customers we currently have on holiday in the Gambia home, including four additional flights on Wednesday 18 January.

"In addition, we have approximately 2,500 flight-only customers in Gambia, whom we are contacting to offer the earliest possible flight availability for return to the UK."