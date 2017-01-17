- ITV Report
-
Thomas Cook implements emergency plans to bring tourists home from Gambia
Thomas Cook is implementing emergency plans to return 1,000 UK customers from Gambia following a change in Foreign Office advice.
The holiday company said it will operate an additional schedule of flights to from the capital Banjul on Wednesday to bring 985 package holiday customers back to the UK.
They said: "We will operate a programme of additional flights into Banjul airport over the next 48 hours to bring the 985 UK customers we currently have on holiday in the Gambia home, including four additional flights on Wednesday 18 January.
"In addition, we have approximately 2,500 flight-only customers in Gambia, whom we are contacting to offer the earliest possible flight availability for return to the UK."
The Foreign Office changed their advice for UK travellers following political unrest in the west African country.
They now advise against "all but essential travel to The Gambia due to the deteriorating political situation and potential military intervention following the Presidential elections on 1 December."