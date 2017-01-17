Triple killer to learn outcome against whole-life tariff

A triple murderer will learn the outcome of a human rights claim against his whole-life sentence later today.

Arthur Hutchinson was jailed in 1984 for stabbing Basil and Avril Laitner to death after breaking into their home in Sheffield, before killing their 28-year-old son.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but then-home secretary Leon Britton determined he should face a whole-life tariff.

Mr Hutchinson claims the whole life term amounts to inhumane and degrading treatment, as he has no hope of release.

A judgement by the European Court of Human Rights in 2015 found there had been no violation of Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

However Mr Hutchinson applied for the case to be heard to the Strasbourg court's Grand Chamber.

They are expected to deliver their findings on Tuesday afternoon.