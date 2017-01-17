Ukip leader gaffe as he says Donald Trump is an Anglophobe

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has claimed that he is excited about Donald Trump, calling him an "Anglophobe".

Mr Nuttall made the embarrassing gaffe as he praised the president-elect as a friend of Britain, while pushing for closer trade links with the US.

The Ukip leader told BBC Radio Four's Today programme: "Massively excited about Donald Trump. It's clear he's an Anglophobe.

"He loves this country. He wants to put us at the front of the queue when it comes to any trade deal.

"We have a great future with Donald Trump. I believe that the special relationship just won't be cemented, but it will take us forward into this century, and it is very exciting indeed."

An Anglophobe is described as "a person who hates or fears England, or anything English".

Mr Nuttall added that he would back the prime minister if she used a keynote address on Brexit to illustrate that the country was looking for international trade deals rather than retaining close relations with the EU.

He said: "I like what I'm hearing from this speech. It seems clear that she is talking about leaving the single market and leaving the customs union."