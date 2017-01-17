- ITV Report
-
Women in labour 'made to feel like cattle', report warns
Women in labour are made to feel like they are like cattle or on a conveyor belt, according to a new report.
The study by the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) and National Federation of Women's Institutes (NFWI) also found a lack of staff left some women frightened.
Some 2,500 women, who gave birth since 2014, were surveyed.
Of those, at least half said they experienced a "red flag" problem - such as not getting timely access to pain relief.
It found that, similar to a report four years ago, there has been "scant progress" in women's experiences of giving birth on the NHS.
The problems highlighted in the report include:
- Delays of 60 minutes or more in washing
- Medication doses being missed
- Delays of 30 minutes or more in getting pain relief
- Midwives unable to provide one-to-one care
- Support to a woman during established labour
The survey found 89% of women saw between one and six midwives during their pregnancy, with most seeing between one and four.
However 52% said this did not matter to them, mainly due to the professionalism of the midwives caring for them.
Issues with feeding the baby was the most cited concern, followed by a desire to speak to a midwife about her own emotional and mental wellbeing.
One woman surveyed said: "I received a very 'robotic' care. It wasn't very personal and I felt like just another person on the conveyor belt."
Another said: "I wasn't treated as a human. I was just a product on a conveyor belt. I was not respected and my birth has left me suffering post traumatic stress disorder."
Whilst another cited staff shortages: "My chosen hospital ward and adjoining birth centre were extremely busy, or so I kept being told on the phone, which resulted in me having an unplanned home birth."
Louise Silverton, director for midwifery at the Royal College of Midwives said: "The fact that half of women have experienced a red flag event is hugely worrying. It is a sign of services under too much pressure, with too few resources and not enough staff.
"This ongoing shortage of midwives and underfunding of services is not delivering the service that women and their families need, and it is storing up health problems for the future that could be prevented."
A Department of Health spokesman said: "We want the NHS to be one of the safest places in the world to have a baby.
"There are over 1,500 more midwives on our maternity units since 2010, and more than 6,300 currently in training, with our changes to student funding creating thousands more training places by the end of this parliament."