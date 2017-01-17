Women in labour 'made to feel like cattle', report warns

A file photo of a midwife talking to a pregnant woman. Credit: PA

Women in labour are made to feel like they are like cattle or on a conveyor belt, according to a new report. The study by the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) and National Federation of Women's Institutes (NFWI) also found a lack of staff left some women frightened. Some 2,500 women, who gave birth since 2014, were surveyed. Of those, at least half said they experienced a "red flag" problem - such as not getting timely access to pain relief. It found that, similar to a report four years ago, there has been "scant progress" in women's experiences of giving birth on the NHS.

The problems highlighted in the report include:

Delays of 60 minutes or more in washing

Medication doses being missed

Delays of 30 minutes or more in getting pain relief

Midwives unable to provide one-to-one care

Support to a woman during established labour

The survey found 89% of women saw between one and six midwives during their pregnancy, with most seeing between one and four. However 52% said this did not matter to them, mainly due to the professionalism of the midwives caring for them. Issues with feeding the baby was the most cited concern, followed by a desire to speak to a midwife about her own emotional and mental wellbeing. One woman surveyed said: "I received a very 'robotic' care. It wasn't very personal and I felt like just another person on the conveyor belt."

Another said: "I wasn't treated as a human. I was just a product on a conveyor belt. I was not respected and my birth has left me suffering post traumatic stress disorder." Whilst another cited staff shortages: "My chosen hospital ward and adjoining birth centre were extremely busy, or so I kept being told on the phone, which resulted in me having an unplanned home birth."

The findings from this report show that chronic midwife shortages, an estimated 3,500 in England alone, continue to undermine the delivery of high-quality care for women and their families. Half of the women we spoke to reported red-flag events during their care, suggesting that staffing levels are at crisis point. – Marylyn Haines Evans, NFWI chairwoman