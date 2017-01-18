Scientists confirm 2016 is the hottest year on record

Scientists have officially declared 2016 as the hottest year since records began.

Data from a number or organisations, including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows average global temperatures were 1.1C°C above pre-industrial levels.

It's the third year in a row that the record has been beaten, with a combination of man-made CO2 emissions and a strong El Niño weather event playing a role in the 2016 increase.

"2016 was an extreme year for the global climate and stands out as the hottest year on record," WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas said.

"Long-term indicators of human-caused climate change reached new heights in 2016.

"Carbon dioxide and methane concentrations surged to new records. Both contribute to climate change.

"We have also broken sea ice minimum records in the Arctic and Antarctic.

"Greenland glacier melt - one of the contributors to sea level rise - started early and fast.

"Arctic sea ice was the lowest on record both at the start of the melt season in March and at the height of the normal refreezing period in October and November."