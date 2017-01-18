At least four killed in shooting at Mexican tourist resort Cancun

At least four people have been killed after gunmen opened fire at government offices in the Mexican beach resort of Cancun.

It comes just a day after at least five people died in another shooting at a nearby music festival.

Rodolfo del Angel Campos, chief of police for the state of Quintana Roo, said gunfire broke out at the state attorney general's office in Cancun, a city that is one of the most popular seaside destinations for foreign tourists in Mexico.

Federal police and the armed forces were called to the scene, del Angel said.

One policeman and three suspected gunmen were killed, and a further five suspects arrested, state governor Carlos Joaquin told Mexican television on Tuesday evening.

"The state is under control and in order," Joaquin said, adding that he had arranged with the Interior Ministry to send federal forces to reinforce security.