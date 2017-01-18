Obama urges Trump to press ahead with his vision of the country, but warns of 'complexities' in office

President Obama said he has had "cordial" talks with Donald Trump, as urged the president-elect to "go forward with his vision and his values".

The out-going president told reporters "you'll have to ask him" if the "lengthy" talks had been "convincing", as he revealed the advice he had given the billionaire tycoon.

Mr Obama admitted he didn't expect there to be an "enormous overlap" in policy ideas, but he warned Mr Trump about the "complexities" of achieving his vision for the country based on his own experience in office.

Speaking at his last press conference as president, Mr Obama said: "I have offered my advice... on issues both foreign and domestic. My working assumption is that having won an election opposed to a number of my initiatives and certain aspects of my vision for where the country needs to go, it is appropriate for him to go forward with his vision and his values.

"I don't expect there's going to be enormous overlap. It may be that on certain issues once he comes into office and he looks at the complexities of how to in fact provide healthcare for everybody, something he says he wants to do, or wants to make sure he is encouraging job creation and wage growth... that may lead him to some of the same conclusions that I arrived at."

He continued: "This is something I have told him: This is a job of such magnitude that you can't do it by yourself. You are enormously reliant on a team. How you put a team together to ensure that they're getting you the best information... that's probably the most useful, the most constructive advice I've been able to give him.