Obama urges Trump to press ahead with his vision of the country, but warns of 'complexities' in office
President Obama said he has had "cordial" talks with Donald Trump, as urged the president-elect to "go forward with his vision and his values".
The out-going president told reporters "you'll have to ask him" if the "lengthy" talks had been "convincing", as he revealed the advice he had given the billionaire tycoon.
Mr Obama admitted he didn't expect there to be an "enormous overlap" in policy ideas, but he warned Mr Trump about the "complexities" of achieving his vision for the country based on his own experience in office.
Speaking at his last press conference as president, Mr Obama said: "I have offered my advice... on issues both foreign and domestic. My working assumption is that having won an election opposed to a number of my initiatives and certain aspects of my vision for where the country needs to go, it is appropriate for him to go forward with his vision and his values.
"I don't expect there's going to be enormous overlap. It may be that on certain issues once he comes into office and he looks at the complexities of how to in fact provide healthcare for everybody, something he says he wants to do, or wants to make sure he is encouraging job creation and wage growth... that may lead him to some of the same conclusions that I arrived at."
He continued: "This is something I have told him: This is a job of such magnitude that you can't do it by yourself. You are enormously reliant on a team. How you put a team together to ensure that they're getting you the best information... that's probably the most useful, the most constructive advice I've been able to give him.
- Boycott of Trump's inauguration
Many leading Democrats have announced they will be boycotting Mr Trump's inauguration on Friday with 54 members of Congress, so far, vowing to stay away.
Mr Obama said he is "not going to comment on those issues", adding: "All I know is I'm going to be there, and so is Michelle.
"I have been checking the weather and I'm hardened by the fact that it's not going to be as cold as my first inauguration, because that was cold."
- Russia
Mr Obama also used his last press conference as president to call on Mr Trump to continue trying to persuade Russia to reduce its nuclear stockpiles.
He said that he tried to negotiate further reducing nuclear arsenals with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he said Putin was reluctant.
Obama also urged the next administration to lead by example and work to prevent big countries from "bullying" smaller countries.
- Chelsea Manning
Mr Obama defended his decision to commute the sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning, just four years into her 35-year jail term.
He said Manning had "served a tough prison sentence", as he rejected the notion that her release would fail to deter others from disclosing classified information.
Manning was convicted in 2013 of leaking a huge cache of American military and diplomatic papers.
She will be freed on May 17, 2017, instead of her scheduled release in 2045.
"It has been my view that... she took responsibility for her crime, that the sentence she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received," said Mr Obama.
"I feel very comfortable that justice has been served and that a message is still being sent that when it comes to our national security, wherever possible, we need folks who may have legitimate concerns about the actions of governments of superiors or the agencies in which they work, that they try to work through the established channels and obey themselves to the whistleblower protections that have been put in place."
"I felt that in light of all the circumstances, that commuting her sentence was entirely appropriate."
- Bush... and life after the White House
Mr Obama revealed he had "been in touch with the Bush family" after it emerged former president George H.W. Bush and his wife, the former First Lady, Barbara, had been taken to hospital.
He described the couple as a "constant source of friendship and support" as he sent his "prayers and love" to them.
Reflecting on life after the White House, eight years after he succeeded the son of George Bush Snr, he said: "It's important for me to take some time to process this amazing experience that we've been through, to make sure that my wife, with whom I'll be celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary with me this year, is willing to re-up and put up with me for a little bit longer.
"I want to do some writing, be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so much. I want to spend some precious time with my girls."
Mr Obama and his family will head for vacation in Palm Springs, California, after Donald Trump is sworn in as president.
The White House has not said how long they will stay in California before they return to a rented home in Washington.