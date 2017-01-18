Boris Johnson criticised after comparing Hollande to a WW2 guard giving 'punishment beatings'

Boris Johnson has faced criticism after comparing French President Francois Hollande to a Second World War guard administering "punishment beatings".

Downing Street attempted to defend Mr Johnson over his use of colourful language, but he was condemned by political opponents.

Mr Johnson's remark came during a visit to India, when he was asked about a reported comment from one of Mr Hollande's aides, who said Britain should not expect a better trading relationship with Europe from outside the EU.

Mr Johnson responded: "If Monsieur Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anyone who chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War Two movie, then I don't think that's the way forward.

"It's not in the interests of our friends or our partners."