- ITV Report
Two British sprinters hospitalised after 'head-on collision'
British athletes James Ellington and Nigel Levine are in hospital in Spain, after they were involved in a collision while riding motorbikes.
Ellington, who is a sprinter and competed in the 100 metres and the 4x100 metre relay at the Rio Olympics last year, is thought to have obtained injuries that could threaten his athletic career.
According to reports, he was riding a motorbike in Tenerife with team-mate Levine, when he crashed into a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Levine has also been taken to hospital following the accident.
It has been suggested but not confirmed that the car was being driven by a tourist who was not used to driving on that side of the road.
The 31-year-old has undergone surgery already to repair broken bones in his fibula and tibia, and is believed to have also fractured his pelvis.
Although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, it is thought they are serious enough that it could potentially end his athletic career.
Levine, who is a key member of the British relay team, is not believed to have obtained injuries as serious as Ellington.
Both men are conscious and stable.
A British Athletics spokesman said: "Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening.
"Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable. British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment.
"We are in communication with their family members in the UK and will be keeping them informed of the situation. We will not be releasing further information on the severity of their injuries at the present time."