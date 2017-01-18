Two British sprinters hospitalised after 'head-on collision'

James Ellington and Nigel Levine pictured during the Rio Olympics last August. Credit: PA

British athletes James Ellington and Nigel Levine are in hospital in Spain, after they were involved in a collision while riding motorbikes. Ellington, who is a sprinter and competed in the 100 metres and the 4x100 metre relay at the Rio Olympics last year, is thought to have obtained injuries that could threaten his athletic career.

James Ellington pictured during the Rio Olympics last August. Credit: PAS

According to reports, he was riding a motorbike in Tenerife with team-mate Levine, when he crashed into a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road. Levine has also been taken to hospital following the accident. It has been suggested but not confirmed that the car was being driven by a tourist who was not used to driving on that side of the road. The 31-year-old has undergone surgery already to repair broken bones in his fibula and tibia, and is believed to have also fractured his pelvis. Although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, it is thought they are serious enough that it could potentially end his athletic career.

Nigel Levine was also involved in the collision but his injuries are believed to be less serious. Credit: PA