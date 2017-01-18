Colder across southern counties tonight

Colder across southern counties again tonight - freezing and frosty with lows of - 5C or - 6C with a sharp frost in places. A patchy frost for the Midlands, East anglia and eastern Scotland. Elsewhere, frost kept at bay with more cloud cover. Tomorrow temperatures will level out - they'll be down a notch in the north and up a few degrees in the south.

The best of the blue skies across southern counties again - bitterly cold with cloud rolling into the south east and low dazzling winter sunshine confined to Hampshire and the West Country.

Elsewhere, cloudy skies, and in the misty, gloomy zone some patchy, drizzly rain possible but otherwise staying dry and chilly.