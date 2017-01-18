Chelsea Manning's Welsh family 'overjoyed' at imminent release

The Welsh-Irish family of whistleblower Chelsea Manning said they are "overjoyed" she will soon be free after her sentence was commuted by outgoing US President Barack Obama.

A statement released on behalf of her mother, Susan Manning, and other family members of the transgender former intelligence analyst said there would "always be a welcome for her here in Wales".

"We are all overjoyed that Chelsea will soon be free," the statement said.

"Chelsea exposed wrongdoing and was punished for being a whistleblower. We regret that it has taken so long for President Obama to commute the sentence and are outraged that Chelsea has been forced to endure such abusive treatment in prison. We agree with the UN Special Rapporteur Juan Mendez that some of this abuse amounted to torture.

"We sincerely hope that Chelsea will now be able to get on with the rest of her life and that she finds happiness and fulfilment in whatever she chooses to do. There will always be a welcome for her here in Wales."

Manning, previously known as Bradley, was convicted of leaking a huge cache of American military and diplomatic papers to Wikileaks and was sentenced to 35 years in 2013.