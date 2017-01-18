Crunch talks set to avert Tube and rail strikes

Crucial talks will be held later in a bid to avert fresh strikes by rail and Tube workers.

Officials from the train drivers' union Aslef will meet managers from Southern Railway to prevent separate strikes over staffing and jobs.

Three days of industrial action, originally scheduled for next week, have been suspended whilst an overtime ban ended at midnight on Tuesday.

Thousands of passengers were hit by three days of strikes last week, after enduring months of disruption because of industrial action, staff shortages and other issues.