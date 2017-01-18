Donald Trump claims inauguration will draw record crowd

The US President-elect speaks during the presidential inaugural Chairman's Global Dinner on Tuesday. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has claimed his "beautiful" inauguration ceremony on Friday will draw record crowds to Washington. The President-elect gave his prediction at a pre-inauguration dinner on Tuesday evening, which was attended by 147 diplomats and ambassadors, as well as future White House staff and donors. Mr Trump had earlier tweeted "record numbers" will attend the three-days of celebrations in the capital.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow People are pouring into Washington in record numbers. Bikers for Trump are on their way. It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

His team have been posting adverts on Facebook and Twitter, encouraging people to attend the inaugural festivities. The adverts say Mr Trump wants to "personally invite" people to Thursday's welcoming concert and Friday's swearing-in ceremony.

