EE fined £2.7 million by Ofcom for over-charging customers

Mobile phone provider EE has been fined £2.7 million by Ofcom for overcharging tens of thousands of customers.

According to regulator, EE billed tens of thousands of customers more than they should have when they called the "150" customer services number.

EE pocketed over £245,000 when at least 32,145 people were wrongly charged £1.20 per minute rather than 19p per minute for calling 150 while roaming in Europe - the former being the charge for US roaming.

An Ofcom investigation also found that, while the billing mistake was not intentional, EE decided not to reimburse the majority of those affected.

In a second error, EE continued to charge 7,674 customers for calling or texting "150" while in Europe after contacting the number was made free.

Customers were overcharged £2,203 up until January 11, 2016, despite costs being abolished on November 18, 2015.