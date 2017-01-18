- ITV Report
EE fined £2.7 million by Ofcom for over-charging customers
Mobile phone provider EE has been fined £2.7 million by Ofcom for overcharging tens of thousands of customers.
According to regulator, EE billed tens of thousands of customers more than they should have when they called the "150" customer services number.
EE pocketed over £245,000 when at least 32,145 people were wrongly charged £1.20 per minute rather than 19p per minute for calling 150 while roaming in Europe - the former being the charge for US roaming.
An Ofcom investigation also found that, while the billing mistake was not intentional, EE decided not to reimburse the majority of those affected.
In a second error, EE continued to charge 7,674 customers for calling or texting "150" while in Europe after contacting the number was made free.
Customers were overcharged £2,203 up until January 11, 2016, despite costs being abolished on November 18, 2015.
Ofcom ruled that EE, owned by telecoms giant BT since last year, had broken fundamental billing rules on two separate occasions.
The regulator concluded that EE's carelessness or negligence had contributed to the mistakes.
And it was only when Ofcom intervened that EE decided to reimburse the majority of customers - which the company had initially opted against.
EE decided it couldn’t identify the people who had been overcharged and instead proposed to give their money to charity, leaving customers out of pocket.
Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Consumer Group Director, said EE had not taken "enough care" to ensure customers were accurately billed.
"This ended up costing customers thousands of pounds, which is completely unacceptable," she said.
“We monitor how phone companies bill their customers, and will not tolerate careless mistakes.
"Any company that breaks Ofcom’s rules should expect similar consequences.”
A further 6,905 who were overcharged £60,000 remain unidentified.