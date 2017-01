Former England cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint has died at the age of 77, the MCC has announced.

Heyhoe-Flint became one of the MCC's first women members, and in 2004 was the first woman ever elected on to the club's full committee.

In a near 20-year international career, she represented her country 45 times in Tests and one-day internationals and won the 1973 World Cup as captain.