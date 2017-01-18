Former US President George H.W. Bush and wife in hospital

Former US President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after suffering from pneumonia, a family spokesman has said.

His wife, Barbara, the former First Lady, has also been hospitalised as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Bush, 92, has been in hospital since Saturday after experiencing shortness of breath. The oldest-living ex-president was sedated during a procedure to "protect and clear his airway" following an "acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia", his office said.

It added that he is "resting comfortably" at Houston Methodist Hospital and will remain there for observation.

Mrs Bush was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday morning.

Mr Bush is the father of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.