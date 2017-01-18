- ITV Report
-
China's first direct freight train to UK set to arrive in London
The first direct freight train linking China and the United Kingdom will arrive at its final stop in London later today.
The train departed east China's Yiwu City in Zhejiang Province on New Year's Day and is scheduled to arrive in Barking, east London, this afternoon.
It is hoped the 7,400-mile journey will become a cost-efficient and time-saving way of transporting trade between China and the UK.
Fang Xudong, vice general manager of Tianmeng Industrial Investment, said: "The fast train route between Yiwu and London takes 30 days less than maritime transportation, while only costing a fifth of air transportation."
The train, hauling 68 containers of household cargo including clothes, bags and suitcases, has travelled through 14 countries on its route to the UK, including Kazakhstan, Russia and Poland.
The train entered the UK on Wednesday via the Channel Tunnel.
So far there have been 40 freight train routes connecting Asia to 14 European cities, which form part of a trade route launched in 2013.