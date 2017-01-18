Girl Scouts aged 11 being taught how to fire a gun

Ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, ITV News has travelled across the US to find out Americans' hopes and fears of a Donald Trump presidency.

Young girls are being taught how to use guns. Credit: ITV News

Loading and firing a handgun is not an activity usually associated with the Girl Scouts. But one of Colorado’s largest gun clubs is teaching girls as young as 11 to safely handle a firearm with purpose and pride. Centennial Gun Club believes it plays a crucial role in developing a new generation of responsible gun owners. "Guns and children is a subject you cannot avoid," it says in its advertising to parents. The club is right: the combination has too often led to devastating consequences in America.

Centennial's classes are held just a short drive from Columbine High School, where Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 of their fellow students and a teacher in 1999. That massacre - and the many others that followed - have not proved a catalyst for substantial change in America’s relationship with guns. Many remain infatuated with firearms and fiercely defensive of their Second Amendment rights.

'First Shots' teaches young girls how to use guns. Credit: ITV News

The parents watching this Saturday morning class - aptly named 'First Shots' - want to ensure their child’s relationship with guns is healthy from an early age and believe education is the most effective method. "I feel very strongly that knowledge is the best way to defeat fear," Gwyn Nightcraft, the scout leader and mother of Lilyann, told ITV News. "I wrote an email to the parents telling them how I feel that the girls are getting to the age where we will not always know where they are or who they are with - no matter how hard we try. "They may see a gun at someone's house, in a car or, god forbid, at school. It is better for them to have some knowledge and experience than none."

The girls are taught safety skills before being introduced to the firing range to practice. "We are not too concerned about marksmanship skills in these early classes," Dick Abramson, Cetennial's owner, says. "The focus is on safety." Tom Mauser lost his 15-year-old son Daniel in the Columbine massacre and now dedicates his life to the campaign for greater restrictions on firearms. "It's ridiculous," he says of the concept. "The cynical side of me says this is really all part of an effort to soften the image of guns and promote future purchases."

Credit: ITV News