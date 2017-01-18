'Merry Christmas, I love you': Teen wakes from coma on Christmas Day to say final goodbye

A teen suffering from cancer woke from a coma to tell his family "I love you" on Christmas Day, just days before he died.

Jay Oxley, 17, found a lump in his neck on December 25, 2015, and was told that he had a lymphoblastic lymphoma one month later.

The young farmer underwent bone marrow transplant after chemotherapy failed in July.

When doctors operated on him for an unrelated illness on November 5, they discovered a virus in his lungs which was a complication from his bone marrow transplant.

Jay's father Ben Oxley, 38, and mum Claire, 35, were heartbroken when medics put Jay into a coma on December 11.

He woke up on December 21, but his health worsened and doctors put him into another induced coma in the early hours of Christmas Day.

His parents revealed his last words were: "Merry Christmas, I love you all so much", before he slipped back into unconsciousness.