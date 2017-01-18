Milder in the north, much colder in the south

A big difference in temperatures again today

Relatively mild across northern counties but cloudy skies for most with misty grey conditions across the Pennines and Cumbria - and here in the gloomy zone a chance of some patchy drizzle. Brighter for eastern Scotland.

So much colder across the Midlands and southern England after a frozen, frosty start and lows of -6C and -7C last night, bitterly cold and barely above freezing all day. The trade off will be full blown blue skies and dazzling winters sunshine for southern counties - many areas staying crisp and clear all day.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy