Missing RAF Corrie Mckeague had account on swingers' website, mother reveals

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague's mother has said he had an account on a swingers' website.

Police have confirmed this account has formed part of the investigation into his disappearance.

Corrie McKeague, 23, from Fife, vanished while on a night out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

In a Facebook post, his mother Nicola Urquhart said Corrie had an account on the Fab Swingers website.

In the post she said: "Corrie and April were on dating sites, they are young and were enjoying themselves. They were both seeing other people, this has not been hidden."