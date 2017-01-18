Partial Supreme Court victory for disabled over bus spaces

The Supreme Court in London Credit: PA

Disabled travellers have won a partial victory at the Supreme Court in their battle for priority use of wheelchair spaces on buses. The case began when wheelchair user Doug Paulley attempted to board a FirstGroup-operated bus but was left at the bus stop after a woman with a sleeping baby in a pram refused to move from the wheelchair area. The bus had a sign that read "please give up this space if needed for a wheelchair user", but the woman insisted that she could not fold the buggy and did not move even when asked to by the driver. FirstGroup's policy is "requesting but not requiring" other non-disabled passengers to move - a policy that Mr Paulley argued breaches the Equality Act.

Doug Paulley triggered the case when he could not get onto a bus. Credit: ITV News

A judge at Leeds Crown Court ruled that the policy did not make "reasonable adjustments", which is required under the Equality Act, and awarded Mr Paulley £5,500 in damages. The ruling was overturned by the appeal court, because the policy did not strike a balance between the needs of wheelchair users and other passengers who are vulnerable. The policy would also lead to an increase in confrontations and cause delays, the court said. Lord Neuberger of the Supreme Court said that Mr Paulley's appeal was being allowed, but only to the extent that FirstGroup's policy of simply requesting that people move was unjustified. Where a driver who has made such a request believes a refusal is unreasonable, they should consider an additional step to pressurise the non-wheelchair user to move from the space, depending on circumstances. The Equality and Human Rights Commission, which supported Mr Paulley at the court cases, described the latest decision as "a victory for disabled people's rights" and "a hugely important decision".

