Ruling due on wheelchair spaces dispute on buses

The Supreme Court is set to rule on whether disabled travellers are legally entitled to have priority use of wheelchair spaces on buses.

The case was triggered by wheelchair user Doug Paulley who attempted to board a bus, but was left at a stop because a woman with a sleeping baby in a pushchair refused to move out of the designated area.

The bus, operated by FirstGroup, had a sign that read: "Please give up this space if needed for a wheelchair user", but the woman claimed the buggy would not fold and refused to move when asked by the bus driver.

FirstGroup have a policy of "requesting but not requiring" non-disabled passengers to vacate the space if needed by a wheelchair user.