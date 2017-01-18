- ITV Report
-
Ruling due on wheelchair spaces dispute on buses
The Supreme Court is set to rule on whether disabled travellers are legally entitled to have priority use of wheelchair spaces on buses.
The case was triggered by wheelchair user Doug Paulley who attempted to board a bus, but was left at a stop because a woman with a sleeping baby in a pushchair refused to move out of the designated area.
The bus, operated by FirstGroup, had a sign that read: "Please give up this space if needed for a wheelchair user", but the woman claimed the buggy would not fold and refused to move when asked by the bus driver.
FirstGroup have a policy of "requesting but not requiring" non-disabled passengers to vacate the space if needed by a wheelchair user.
A judge at Leeds Crown Court ruled their policy breached the Equality Act to make "reasonable adjustments", and awarded Mr Paulley £5,000.
However the ruling was overturned by the appeal court who said the policy did not strike a balance between the needs of wheelchair users and other passengers who might be vulnerable.
It could also lead to an increase in confrontations and delayed journeys.
Mr Paulley took the case to the Supreme Court, who will make a ruling on Wednesday.
He said: "We are seeking a clear ruling that bus companies have to do more to make it likely that wheelchair users will be able to travel.
"We also need a change in culture so that people with pushchairs realise they have to move out of these spaces for wheelchairs so that situations become less of a crunch point and confrontational."
Martin Chamberlin QC, appearing for FirstGroup, said there was no unlawful discrimination against Mr Paulley.
He argued passengers required to move out of designated areas - or even ejected - was "not a reasonable adjustment" under the Equality Act.