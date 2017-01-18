Scientists fight to beat emerging diseases before global epidemics are sparked

Funding for the research has come from governments and charitable bodies. Credit: PA

Scientists are trying to create vaccines for new, emerging and unknown diseases before they cause global health emergencies. Researchers have said they are first targeting diseases which have the potential to cause serious epidemics. These include Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), Lassa and Nipah viruses.

The coalition was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Credit: PA

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is aiming to develop two promising vaccine candidates against each disease before an epidemic strikes. The initial investment of £375m ($460m) for the work has come from the governments of Germany, Japan and Norway, plus the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust.

The World Health Organisation announced the end of the Zika epidemic in November 2016. Credit: AP

The coalition is now calling for more investors to come forward to raise another half billion US dollars by the end of this year. Medical research charity the Wellcome Trust has already pledged to donate another £81.5m ($100m) over the next five years to the project.

Bill and Melinda Gates were both awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their work to 'provide lifesaving medical care to millions'. Credit: AP