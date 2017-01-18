Southern Railway to restore 'full timetable' next week after train drivers suspend three-day strike

Southern is to restore its "full train service" from next Tuesday after drivers' union ASLEF suspended a three-day strike, the rail company announced.

The company said it will not be possible to reintroduce a full timetable before then because work rosters were issued before ASLEF called off the strikes and lifted an overtime ban.

Industrial action was suspended as it was announced union representatives are holding crunch talks over staffing and jobs with managers.

However, RMT's dispute over conductors is ongoing and a 24-hour strike scheduled for Monday over driver-only trains remains in place, the rail company said.

The union has warned of further industrial action after February 6 if the row is not resolved.

Southern said during the strike, the company will still be able to run over 70% of its trains, 10% more services than previous conductor strike days.