Swedish PM tells Johnson: 'We all need to behave like adults'

You can watch the interview here - and you will see he made four substantive points.

On these spectacular slopes I've just interviewed the Swedish prime minister, Stefan Löfven - who has become an important person for us in the UK because he is one of the 27 European government heads who will decide whether our future commercial and security relationship with the EU is all we would want it to be.

Hello from sunny snowy Davos and the World Economic Forum, where the global liberal elite have come to reassure themselves that they are not yet an extinct species.

He said the idea we could negotiate Brexit in the allotted two years was wrong.

"This is too short a time" he said.

There is simply far too much to agree, on divorce terms, the future relationship and transitional arrangements.

On Theresa May's hope for a deal that replicates most of the beneficial trade arrangements with the EU we currently enjoy, he said it was impossible that we in the UK could continue to take "all the advantages" of the single market and opt out of the conditions we don't like, such as free movement of labour.

He said he knew of no organisation in the world that would allow that.

As for our prime minister's warning that the rest of the EU would be damaged if we fail to reach an accommodation, he said both sides would be damaged - and he really hoped it would not come to that.

When asked what he thought of Boris Johnson's allegation that the French president Francois Hollande is intent on punishing us for leaving the EU, Mr Löfven said: "We need to act everybody like adults...

"It is a very complicated situation. It's not good for the European Union. So let's not make it worse".